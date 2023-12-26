NPP parliamentary primaries: 'Stica' files nomination papers in profuse modesty

Politics of Tuesday, 26 December 2023

Despite being an incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) and a Deputy Minister For Trade, Dr Stephen Amoah on Monday, submitted his nomination forms without any noise or crowd following him.



With this step taken, the youthful MP thus cemented his desire to seek re-election so he could represent the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as MP candidate.



More profound about the filing style of the Deputy Trade Minister was the modesty he displayed both in outlook and appearance at the Nhyiaeso party.



Wearing a simple British shirt on a blue coloured pair of trousers and brown shoes on the feet, Dr Amoah who was only accompanied by an aide presented his forms to the constituency secretary, Mr Michael Essel-Mills at the party’s Santasi roundabout office.



Confidence:



Speaking to this reporter, Dr Amoah expressed confidence in retaining the status he has served with in Parliament for almost 4 years now.



He noted that by virtue of both the modest work he had done and results he had achieved as MP and Deputy Minister he was sure the delegates would reward him with a second term mandate.



Dr Amoah also commended the NPP party especially Nhyiaeso NPP members for offering him the support to serve,.



“Without the support of my party and members of same in Nhyiaeso i wouldn’t have achieved anything as MP. I am therefore grateful to God and the people for the opportunity offered me to serve”, the incumbent MP stated.



Reception:



Receiving the nomination forms, Mr Essel-Mills commended the MP for abiding by the regulations of the party governing the conduct of the upcoming primaries..



He also thanked him for returning the forms and fulfilling all requirements stated therein.



Mr Essel-Mills informed the MP that vetting would commence from the 3rd to the 5th of January, 2024.



“As at now two persons aside you have picked nomination forms and we are hopeful they would file so that the vetting process which is next can go on smoothly from here”, the constituency secretary posited.