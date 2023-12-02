NPP parliamentary primaries: Leave us alone, Akufo-Addo! – Adenta NPP executive fumes

Politics of Saturday, 2 December 2023

An executive of the ruling New Patriotic Party has warned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo not to interfere in the ongoing parliamentary primaries in the constituency.



The executive, who was fuming at the voting centre for the party’s parliamentary primaries for the Adenta Constituency, the Victory Presby Church, on December 2, 2023, alleged that some elements from the Office of the Presidency were trying to interfere in the primaries.



He warned that any attempt by the government to force a candidate on the people of Adenta would not auger well for the NPP and would affect the fortunes of the party in the upcoming elections.



“The point is that if Akufo-Addo wants us to do things in his way, it would not happen… I’m saying that this is Adenta, this is the only constituency in Accra that we every four years we change MP. The government cannot tell us to do whatever their way.



“We are discerning Ghanaians and we know what is good for us, so nobody can come and say, do this or do that. They should leave us to do what we want to do. They shouldn’t come and impose somebody on us," he said.



“The government should be careful if they want things on their way. Yes, they should do it but when the time comes, they are on their own,” he added.



About the Adenta primaries:



Kwasi Obeng-Fosu, a former Public Relations Officer at the Ministry of Energy; Akosua Manu Kozie, Deputy Director of the National Youth Authority; and Winfred Nartey Obimpeh, a gospel musician, would face off in what is expected to be a keen competition in the race to represent the NPP in the Adenta Constituency.



Watch her remarks in the video below:







