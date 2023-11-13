NPP parliamentary primaries: Kennedy Agyapong targets 50 seats - Report

Politics of Monday, 13 November 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Defeated New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate in the just-ended Presidential Primaries, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, is expected to campaign for some Members of Parliament with the Majority group who openly campaigned for his candidature.



Sources within the Majority group in Parliament disclosed that the maverick politician and his sponsors have allegedly budgeted $10 million for the said project.



The agenda is starting from Bantama Constituency directly targeting the incumbent Member of Parliament Francis Asenso Boakye ahead of the February 2024 Parliamentary primary.



Bantama Constituency Parliamentary Primary



Lawyer Raphael Agyapong, Kennedy Agyapong’s biological brother and his Bantama constituency campaign leader has already declared his intention to contest the party’s parliamentary primaries.



The announcement has thrown the Bantama Constituents into a state of jubilation, particularly among delegates whose names were allegedly removed from the party’s constituency album during the compilation process for polling station and constituency executives’ elections.



About 400 delegates who lost their voting rights during the compilation process have pointed accusing fingers at the Minister of Work and Housing, Francis Asenso Boakye with the support of some regional executives of the party in the Ashanti region to protect some Members of Parliament in the party’s parliamentary primaries.



One will think after the alleged removal of about 400 delegates from the Album, the incumbent Member of Parliament was in full clutches of the delegates in the constituency.



However, the outcome of the NPP’s Presidential primary results proved the MP who promised to give then-candidate President Dr. Bawumia about 80% failed in the agenda.



The question many are asking in Kumasi is “Can Francis Asenso Boakye break the Bantama constituency track record of changing members of parliament every 4 years?"



Certainly, time will tell remains the silent answer.