NPP parliamentary primaries: Committee members to face stiff punishment for any endorsement - Koduah warns

Politics of Wednesday, 15 November 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Lawyer Justin Koduah, has cautioned committee members ahead of the party’s parliamentary primaries.



He said the NPP would not hesitate to impose sanctions on any member who openly declares any form of support for the aspirants.



“We will cause your removal from the committee. Anyone that goes against the rules set will have themselves to blame," Lawyer Justin Koduah told NEAT FM’s morning show, Ghana Montie in an interview.



