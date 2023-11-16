NPP parliamentary candidate vows to remove Haruna Iddrisu from parliament

Politics of Thursday, 16 November 2023

Alhaji Baba Alhassan, one of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate hopefuls for Tamale South Constituency, has urged delegates to unite behind a candidate capable of unseating the incumbent, Haruna Iddrisu.



In an interview with Citi News, Alhaji Baba Alhassan positioned himself as the rightful contender to wrest the Tamale South seat from the prominent political figure, Haruna Iddrisu.



“We want someone who can deliver. We want someone who can rescue the seat from Haruna Iddrisu in 2024, and I am coming to win.



“We all know that Haruna is a giant in the political landscape, and we need a gorilla to wrestle the seat from Haruna Iddrisu,” he said.



Alhaji Baba Alhassan expressed these sentiments during the NPP vetting process held in Tamale, the capital of the Northern Region.



He confidently asserts himself as a capable candidate, ready to challenge and defeat the well-known Haruna Iddrisu of the NDC.



