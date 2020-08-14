General News of Friday, 14 August 2020

NPP outdoors 2020 campaign manifesto on August 22

play videoSammi Awuku is NPP National Organiser

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said it will launch its much-anticipated manifesto for the 2020 presidential campaign on August 22, 2020.



Addressing journalists at a press conference on Thursday, August 13, 2020, National Organiser of the party, Sammi Awuku, said the manifesto is critical for the NPP’s 2020 campaign because it will assure Ghanaians that the NPP government is committed to improving their lives.



“The manifesto is important to us because we have shown over the first term of the Nana Akufo-Addo administration that we deliver what we promise. Even as we face the difficult task of fixing what John Mahama and the NDC destroyed,” Sammi Awuku said.



He added: “We have delivered but there is more work ahead of us to deliver more to bring progress and prosperity to every household in Ghana.”



Meanwhile, earlier on Thursday, the NPP inaugurated a 9-member planning committee for the launch of the party’s 2020 manifesto.



The manifesto launch will be held in Cape Coast, the Central Region capital.



The Committee is chaired by Madam Oboshie Sai Coffie and includes Hon Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Sammi Awuku, Lord Commey, Evron Hughes, Kwabena Abankwa Yeboah, Collins Nuamah, Robert Kutin Jnr, Kate Gyamfua and Abibata Shanni Mahama.









