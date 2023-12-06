NPP orphan constituency primaries: Disregard Alan's compliment - Nana Akomea

Politics of Wednesday, 6 December 2023

Chief Executive Officer of the InterCity State Transport Corporation, Nana Akomea has shot a reply to Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, a former flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party and currently an independent candidate, over some comments attributed to the latter regarding the New Patriotic Party's parliamentary primaries in orphan constituencies.



The New Patriotic Party, over the weekend, held its parliamentary primaries electing people to represent the party in the orphan constituencies across the country.



The primaries saw some notable names like Eugene Arhin, the Director of Communications at the Presidency, winning the Awutu Senya West constituency; Pius Enam Hadzide, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority, winning Asuogyaman constituency and Sammi Awuku, the Director General of the National Lottery Authority, unanimously declared NPP parliamentary candidate for Akuapem North constituency.



The Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei also beat former Deputy Chief Executive of MASLOC, Alberta Afia Akoto, in the Okaikwei North primary and the Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye secured a landslide victory to represent the New Patriotic Party in Ledzokuku constituency in the 2024 parliamentary elections.



Following the elections, the leader for Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen is said to have complimented the New Patriotic Party saying the party's orphan constituency parliamentary elections were transparent and fair but his response has attracted criticisms.



Contributing to Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" panel discussion programme Tuesday morning, Nana Akomea questioned the logic in Alan's statements looking at the fact that he resigned from the party claiming he didn't find their super delegates elections credible and believing it would affect their main presidential election held on Saturday, November 4, 2023.



Alan, for this reason, parted ways with the New Patriotic Party to form his own movement represented by a butterfly symbol and to compete for the presidential seat in the 2024 general elections.



To Nana Akomea, Alan's comment on the NPP orphan constituency parliamentary election is a contradiction of his stand on the party's presidential election that saw Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia elected as flagbearer.



" . . The 200,000 people who voted on November 4 is the same 200,000 divided into constituency, constituency; the same people, the same delegates. So, you can't say that they didn't do well in the other election but this particular one went well. Where from this? Let's disregard it," he replied.



