Politics of Sunday, 8 November 2020

Source: africanentertainment.com

NPP occupies Spintex, huge crowd canvass votes for Akufo-Addo, Okoe Boye

MP for Ledzokuku and Deputy Health Minister, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye

Scores of New Patriotic Party's supporters, members and executives, took over Spintex, a suburb of Accra, canvassing votes for incumbent President Nana Akufo-Addo and Ledzokuku Constituency Member of Parliament and Deputy Minister of Health, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye.



They poured out onto the Spintex Road on Saturday morning, November 7, 2020, under the party's 'Operation Occupy Spintex Road' campaign.



Several NPP's bigwigs comprising Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, former Information Minister, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, CEO of Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), and Dr Okoe Boye, led the rally, urging Ghanaians to retain President Nana Akufo-Addo come December 7, 2020.



They matched through the Spintex road, beginning from Palace Mall to the Coca Cola roundabout, amid drumming, dancing, and sharing of NPP's campaign materials.



Madam Ayorkor Botchwey seized the opportunity to call on Ghanaians especially residents of Ledzokuku Constituency, to look at the good works of President Nana Akufo-Addo to re-elect him on December 7.



According to her, Mr Akufo-Addo has kept faith with Ghanaians and delivered on his promises.



She explained that Mr Akufo-Addo has implemented free SHS, provided free water and electricity for Ghanaians, among several other social interventions.



Through the hard work and sound leadership of Mr. Akufo-Addo, according to her, coronavirus has not had a heavy toll on Ghana like it has done in the US and UK.



As a result of his hard work, she noted that there was the need therefore for Ghanaians to retain him.



"He (Nana) is number one ooo, vote for him," she told the huge crowd of party supporters at the rally.



Mr Asamoah Boateng on his part predicted that President Akufo-Addo will win by 61 percent on December 7.







According to him, former President John Mahama will be defeated in a humiliating manner by two million votes.



He encouraged members of the NPP to work together in unity and learn to forgive one another.



Meanwhile, Dr Okoe Boye recounted how former President Mahama mismanaged the Ghanaian economy and caused erratic power supply.



According to him, as a medical doctor, he had several patients coming to his hospital during the Mahama's administration with cases of severe rashes caused by heat resulting from erratic power supply popularly known as dumsor.







