NPP never planned to hoot at John Mahama at Gonja Youth Congress - Chairman

Politics of Friday, 5 May 2023

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The Savannah Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Alhaji Sulemana Iddrisu aka Professor Kalamonia has denied allegations levelled against the NPP by the Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Savannah Region RA Jalil that they (NPP) had planned to boo former President Mahama in Kpembe during last weekends Gonjaland Youth Association Congress.



Speaking on Bole-based Nkilgi FM’s morning show, R.A. Jalil leveled a number of allegations and stated that henceforth they will prove to NPP that the NDC is the majority party in the Savannah Region.



The NDC Communication Officer said they have allowed NPP to ‘misbehave’ in the name of oneness and unity but some happenings especially a misbehavior by NPP members at the outdooring of the King and Overlord of Yagbonwura Bii-Kunuto (I) proves they will sit up and handle NPP members in Savannah Region as ‘enemies’.



RA Jalil also said the NDC will take charge and ensure John Dramani Mahama is protected and that they have vowed to deal with any NPP member who comes near any programme Joh Dramani Mahama is attending.



The NDC Communication Officer disclosed that they were prepared to deal with NPP members who would have misbehaved at the durbar of the Gonjaland Youth Association Congress at Kpembe.



A livid RA Jalil said;



“I want to state on record that John Dramani Mahama is a royal coming from Gonjaland and he can become a Yagbonwura”.



He added; “We want to serve notice to all individuals who think their upbringing is not fit in society to be very careful because we have sworn to protect John Dramani Mahama as far he is a Gonja and he will attend any Gonja program… anybody who will come to misbehave there, we will meet the person in equal measure”.



But Alhaji Kalamonia in a telephone interview on Damongo-based Kasha FM indicated that as a practicing Muslim, it is against his religious beliefs to hoot even at a child.



He said the NPP left the Durbar grounds of the Gonjaland Youth Association on Saturday 29th April 2023 not because of former President Mahama’s entry but because they had a meeting in Tamale at 3:00pm on the same day. Prof Kalamonia used the opportunity to apologise on behalf of his people.



The Savannah Regional Chairman of NPP indicated that both the NDC and NPP will leave the system but Gonjaland will remain, adding that he asked permission alongside the Savannah Region minister from the executive body of the Gonjaland Youth Association before he and his entourage left Kpembe.



The durbar of the Gonjaland Youth Association Congress at Kpemb to climax the activities saw the attendance of high-profile personalities from Gonjaland including former President John Dramani Mahama and other leading members of NDC from Gonja.



But missing at the durbar ground was the Savannah Regional Minister, the Savannah Regional Chairman of NPP and other leading members of NPP who were in Kpembe and went to homage to the Paramount Chief of the Kpembe Traditional Area, Kpembewura Ndedoso Banbange but decided not to be part of the durbar.