NPP needs more than 8 years to fix the country - Buaben Asamoa

General News of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Yaw Buaben Asamoa has disclosed that the New Patriotic Party(NPP) government needs more than eight years to fix the country.



He said if the NPP is given another term after their second term, the country will progress beyond what is seen today.



Speaking at a press conference covered by MyNewsGh.com, the former lawmaker said fixing the country needs a collective responsibility and does not only stop at the doorstep of the ruling government.



“For the country to be fixed, you would need a party with the track record to manage the economy in a superior manner and that is NPP,” he said.



He asked Ghanaians to learn from the example of Germany and allow the NPP to rule for more years so we will achieve the results we want to see.



He also used Japan as an example saying the Liberal Democratic Party has served since 1945.



“It is not because there are no other parties in Japan but their performance is what has kept them in power. That is what we want to see in Ghana. The NPP is the only party that has managed to deliver to Ghanaians quality leadership and as a people, we have to retain the NPP in power for more years so they will keep moving Ghana forward,” he added.



“Why should we keep changing parties every 8 years when we can just keep the NPP in office to move Ghana forward. In Germany, In Japan, and in Canada, the people have kept a single party in power for several years because of their performance. Ghana should also practice this so we can stop the politics and keep the NPP in power and move Ghana forward,” he concluded.