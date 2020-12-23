Politics of Wednesday, 23 December 2020

NPP needs a deep-thinker as Chairman not Wontumi’s kind – Jantuah

PV Jantuah Dadson Boateng, NDC Communications Team

Former presidential staffer and member of the Nationa Democratic Congress (NDC) Communications Team, PV Jantuah Dadson Boateng has expressed shock at the Ashanti Region New Patriotic Party’s (NPP’s) choice of a Chairman.



The current Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako affectionately called Chairman Wontumi he argues, has over the years proven that he does not know what he is about and does not deserve the position he occupies currently.



He believes that the NPP in the Ashanti region needs an individual with managerial and strategic acumen, a deep-thinker which is clearly lacking in the current Ashanti Regional Chairman of the governing NPP.



“You can be a Chairman in any other region but when it comes to the Ashanti region, there is a yardstick we measure with regards to chairmen of political parties. You can’t be a Regional Chairman of a political party and wake up in the morning to insult someone.”



He continued “if you can be a Chairman in the Ashanti Region you need to be a deep thinker and someone with enough experience and exposure. You need to show maturity at all times”.



He indicated that the next time the NPP is going to the polls to elect a Chairman, the party should be circumspect and choose the right people.

