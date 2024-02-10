NPP must sack Bawumia just like they did to Hopeson, Buaben Asamoa, Ohene Ntow - Analyst

Politics of Saturday, 10 February 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A political analyst, Emmanuel Nti, has opined that the presentation by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia at the launch of his policies and vision for Ghana amounts to a betrayal of the party and anti-party behaviour.



Reacting to some of the policies outlined by Bawumia, the analyst stated that what the vice president did was to extricate himself from the mess caused by his boss, President Akufo-Addo.



He said if any ordinary party member had criticised the government and opposed the E-levy, emissions tax, VAT on electricity, and the other taxes the NPP candidate promised to scrap, that party member would have been expelled from the NPP.



In an interview on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM, he said that just like Hopeson Adorye, lawyer Buaben Asomoa, and others were sacked for anti-party behaviour, other party members would have been sacked if they had taken the path Bawumia took.



When asked if it was not true that the Vice President was someone who only played an advisory role and could not be blamed for the challenges of this government, he disagreed, saying “The president told Ghanaians that Bawumia was experienced and understood the economy better”.



However, if this is what he is saying, it means that he has thrown the president under the bus and that the president does not listen to advice.



Meanwhile, he has also opined that it could also be a strategy the party has deployed to portray Bawumia as someone without blemish so Ghanaians will vote for him.



He said they may have chosen this path to ensure that Ghanaians will not see Bawumia as a man of fault, and it is a kind of conspiracy the NPP is deploying.



“If an NPP communicator can defend E-levy and the whole Vice President opposes it, then there is a problem. These are the realities I am talking about. If any member had made the same remark the Vice President made, that party member would have been sanctioned or sacked from the NPP because what Bawumia said was a betrayal of the party.”



Even an NPP communicator will defend E-levy and point out reasons why it should not be scrapped. The communicator will defend the E-levy with all their strength. And a whole vice president says he will scrap it. That is pure betrayal of the party. If communicators will defend it, why should the vice president promise to scrap it? So you think Justin Kodua and other officials would not have suspended a party member if they had made these remarks? Hopespn Adorye, Buaben Asamoa, and others were sacked. So why has the party failed to sack Bawumia, just like those they sacked recently?



The speaker believes that the recent events may be an orchestrated NPP agenda to extricate Bawumia from the mess and make him appear as a candidate without any issues.