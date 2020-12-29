General News of Tuesday, 29 December 2020

Source: The Herald

NPP must make an honest assessment of its governance – Rev Opoku Oyinah

Apostle Prof Opoku Onyinah, past Chairman of the Church of Pentecost

The immediate past chairman of the Church of Pentecost, has said the ruling New Patriotic Party's (NPP's) failure to emerge out of the December 7 polls with a firm grip of parliament is a sign from God.



According to Apostle Prof Opoku Onyinah, this historic development is a message to the ruling party to go back to the drawing table and make an honest assessment of its governance.



Rev Opoku Oyinah made this known while delivering the official sermon at the NPP's thanksgiving service, December 27, 2020.



He also advocated for a united front between the two major parties in parliament to ensure peace and satisfy the Ghanaian people.



Rev Opoku Oyinah told the gathering at the forecourt of the State House that NPP and NDC must work together in the next Parliament because that is what Ghanaians seem to be telling the two main parties.



The NPP used the interdenominational service to thank God for the party's election victory, although the NDC is challenging the claim and heading to court on Wednesday with an election petition.



While touching on the Free SHS policy, he added that the policy seems to have resonated with several Ghanaians.



Thus, he remains hopeful that the government will replicate the policy in other sectors to ensure that every Ghanaians benefits from the national cake.



In the aftermath of the December 7 parliamentary elections, the ruling party emerged with 137 seats while the opposition NDC also captured 137 seats.



However, there is one Independent Candidate who has already declared his leaning to the NPP and the NDC is laying claim to some other seats in Techiman South.



Speaking at the same event, President Nana Akufo-Addo promised not be vindictive or deprive the many Ghanaians who did not vote for him in the 2020 presidential election of development, adding such persons need not be troubled because he is committed to an equal distribution of the national cake.



While thanking those who ensured his successful re-election bid, Nana Addo singled out those who voted against him saying "I will have their interests at heart and in mind in all that I do".



"I want to thank the people of Ghana for maintaining their confidence in the leadership of the nation, especially the over 6.7 million people who voted for me. But in singling them out, I want to also assure the 6.2 million people who did not vote for me, that I will have their interests at heart and in mind in all that I do," he noted.



The president said the time has come for Ghanaians to collectively uphold the peace and tranquility of the country after the 2020 polls.



He believes that the biggest lesson of the recently held presidential and parliamentary election is the shunning of actions that have the propensity of throwing Ghana into a state of disarray.



"We have to take the lead in bringing to fruition, the main teachings of this election – which is that all persons of goodwill, no matter their political affiliation have to work together to secure the peace, prosperity and progress of our nation", he stated.



He said the NPP, following the elections, possesses a renewed commitment to ensure the success of Ghana's democracy noting that all hands must be on deck to forestall post-election tensions that may derail the economic and social development which has been achieved over the past years.



"This occasion enables us of the NPP to renew our commitment to the promotion of democracy and good governance in our nation and also recommit ourselves to work for the rapid development of our nation and its economy so we can bring prosperity to all the people of Ghana without discrimination. This is a tough task but one that is at the centre of this noble political tradition to which we belong and it is one that calls us to duty, service, and sacrifice", he said.



The President added that Ghana remains a cradle of democracy and good governance in the world hence, the need for both government and the citizenry to work together to maintain this enviable status.



He further assured state institutions of the necessary support to enable them to carry out their duties in a congenial environment devoid of any form of chaos.



"Ghana continues to stand as a beacon of democracy, good governance on our continent and around the world. It is our responsibility and generation to do everything possible to maintain this standing and reputation. On my part, I will do whatever I can and spare no effort to ensure that the institutions of our Republic and our democratic engagement are not disturbed and are continued in full force in effect for the welfare and benefit of the people of Ghana".

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.