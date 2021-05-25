NPP must choose the right person as flagbearer for 2024 election - Andy Appiah Kubi

Politics of Tuesday, 25 May 2021

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Asante Akyem North, Hon. Andy Appiah Kubi has noted that the people of the Ashanti regional capital Kumasi are upset with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and will cause an upset to the party in 2024 if the problems are not rectified.



According to him, prior to the 2020 elections, he noted that there are some challenges and that reflected in the number of votes the party garnered indicating that it was not encouraging as compared to previous years.



“I’m not conversant with the problems in Kumasi but I’ve seen that things are emanating and that is what reflected in the 2020 election".



"That shows that something did not go down well in Kumasi because Kumasi was supposed to give us the numbers. It is a warning the people of Kumasi have given to us. If we don’t solve the problems now 2024 they will punish us".



That is why we need an individual who can do the job in Kumasi to make the party attractive in Kumasi. If the right person is not chosen, 2024 is just around the corner and it will be sad that all the good works the President is doing in Kumasi the party will lose and they will be abandoned.”



He recommended a true party person, someone with the best human relations skills and the best managerial skills to lead Kumasi.