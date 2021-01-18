Politics of Monday, 18 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NPP must adapt Kenpong's 'quiet revolution' in Parliament - Coach 'Opeele' Boateng

Kenpong (left in white) with the late JJ Rawlings

Social commentator and former coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko football club, Isaac 'Opeele' Boateng, has advised the NPP majority group in Parliament to adopt Kennedy Agyepong's (Kenpong) 'quiet revolution' in Parliament.



According to him, Kenpong as a strong NPP member and also a major household name in football operates quietly and has used that as his modus operandi to achieve greatness in his field of endeavour.



Coach 'Opeele' Boateng stated, "Kennedy Agyepong (Kenpong) is a strong NPP member who is also a major household name in football with his modus operandi on the quiet."



He explained that, many years ago, Kenpong created a huge controversy in Ghana Football by tapping on Hearts of Oak's Charles Taylor on the quiet to join Asante Kotoko.



"This was only made public recently by the said player. Till date, this transfer saga still lingers on the minds of many."



Amidst the glut of purportedly radical rampage in parliament over the election of a Speaker for the 8th Parliament on January 7, the NDC had a master plan under their sleeves, hence, their consistent call for secret voting as the Standing Orders of the house required.



"It was a splendid plan on the quiet," Coach Isaac 'Opeele' Boateng in a telephone conversation with GhanaWeb.



Coach 'Opeele' Boateng believes that prior to the election of a Speaker, the NDC confidently knew they will win by their quiet operations so, they outsmarted the NPP on the day to make history in Parliament.



"It was about unlocking the power of a group. The NPP must not panic of name-calling but rather it should adapt the Kenpong approach, i.e a quiet revolution to unlock and court members on the bench of the opposition," Coach Isaac 'Opeele' Boateng said.



He added, "What happened in parliament and the likely future events in parliament is of interest to Ghanaians, especially people in NPP. This is why I call for what is akin to Kenpong's quite operational lifestyle. No wonder as an NPP person, Kenpong was able to walk and live with ex-President Jerry John Rawlings (may his soul rest in perfect peace) for years because the late ex-President enjoyed and loved his quite secret operations."



Established personalities like His Excellency ex-President John Agyekum Kufour and Kwabena Yeboah of GTV fame, Coach 'Opeele' Boateng indicated, can testify to Kenpong's 'quiet revolution' approach.



"This is politics and it is a hung parliament. It is not the time to make political noise. It is time for noiseless politics. It is what I call for, as the Kenpong's quiet revolution!" he stressed.