Tuesday, 22 September 2020

NPP mocks ‘inconsistencies’ in Mahama’s 2020 campaign promises

Nana Akomea is Managing Director of the State Transport Company

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has said there are inconsistencies in the 2020 campaign promises in the campaign promises of the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



According to a former Communications Director of the NPP, Nana Akomea, these inconsistencies show John Dramani Mahama’s promises are not genuine.



“There is a lot of inconsistencies in what Mr Mahama is promising,” Nana Akomea said, adding they point to a lack of credibility.



Nana Akomea was speaking at the NPP’s weekly press conference in Accra Monday, September 21, 2020.



The Managing Director of the State Transport Company (STC) also said evidence of a lack of credibility in John Mahama’s campaign promises is that he has suddenly changed his mind on issues he strongly opposed in the 2016 elections.



Citing examples, he said Mr Mahama opposed the Free Senior High School education, payment of teacher and nurses allowances and also banned the operation of ‘okada’ but now wants to give green light to all of them.



He also said Mr Mahama’s promises lacked credibility because he cannot be trusted on the issues he has promised to deliver.



According to him, when Mr Mahama had the chance to lead the country, he did not implement any of the promises he is currently making.



According to him, Mr Mahama during his time as president cautioned Ghanaians to be careful about the promises that people who are not in government make because they do not speak about the realities on the ground.



He urged Ghanaians to take that advice because Mahama's promises are not real.

