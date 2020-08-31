General News of Monday, 31 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NPP mocks NDC's 'missing 2020' manifesto

National Communication Director of the NPP, Buaben Asamoa

The New Patriotic Party has accused the National Democratic Congress and its flagbearer John Dramani Mahama of lacking vision after they postponed the launch of their manifesto.



At a press conference, the National Communication Director of the NPP, Buaben Asamoa ridiculed the NDC, saying that the opposition party lacks ideas to run the country.



He said that the reason for the postponement of the NDC manifesto is because the party wants to copy part of the NPP manifesto.



He expressed doubts about the NDC’s ability to deliver on their promise of unveiling their manifesto on September, 7 2020.



“Months before COVID-19 hit the world, John Mahama’s NDC set up a manifesto committee on a perilous journey to go and find out what Ghanaians want. After 16 years of NDC in the 28-year-old fourth Republic, which he has ruled in 6 years of those years and the final decision maker in Ghana, he is still struggling to find out what Ghanaians governance priorities are.



“On 1 July 2020, the whole world was told that candidate Mahama has received the people’s manifesto and he said he was going to launch in August but when the NPP announced August 22 to launch its manifesto, the whole world was told theirs will follow on the August 29 and then came the bomb.



“Our manifesto hit them so hard making them postpone theirs to 31st August and as we speak we are not sure it will come on as announced again on the 7th September”, the Adentan MP said.



On Friday, August 28, 2020, Sammy Gyamfi announced the party’s decision to reschedule its manifesto launch.



According to him, the postponement is to allow the party’s “National Executive Committee and the Council of Elders approve the policy principles and strategies promised in the manifesto".



Sammy Gyamfi explained that “"The event will be held virtually, in accordance with the appropriate COVID-19 regulations. It will be streamed live on various media outlets throughout the country".





