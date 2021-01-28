Politics of Thursday, 28 January 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

NPP might go into opposition in 2024 - Nana Kay

NPP Communication team member, Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah

Communication team member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah (Nana Kay), has urged the party to invest in its communication department.



According to him, the engine of every political party is the communication department, hence, the NPP must resource it to function.



The core mandate of the department, he noted, is to communicate the achievements of the government and the party but without the needed resources, all these things would not be done.



In his view, the party may suffer in 2024 should they fail to invest and resource communication.



He asked the party to forget the ‘Break the 8years’ agenda of they do not take care of their communicators.



He indicated that they are several people who have done a lot for the party and must be rewarded for their sacrifices.



On the issue of the appointments, he admonished the party to only appoint people who deserve the positions and those who have the party’s interest.



He stressed: “If you are a party and don’t take your communication seriously, it will take you to the opposition. I want to use this opportunity to soak to my party. Our communications and footsoldiers cried throughout our first term. This should not happen again. We should put proper structures does and do things properly. If we continue to do things as we did in the first term, we will not see things well. I am not a prophet of doom but we have to do things differently.”



He was speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.