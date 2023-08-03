NPP members demand the removal of Atebubu - Amantin MCE

Regional News of Thursday, 3 August 2023

Source: Daniel Oduro-Stewart

A group of members of the New Patriotic Party in the Atebubu-Amantin constituency numbering about 200 have demanded the removal of the Atebubu-Amantin Municipal Chief Executive, Edward Owusu from office.



The group comprising mainly of polling station chairmen and electoral area coordinators had embarked on a peaceful demonstration through the principal streets of Atebubu, the municipal capital on Tuesday after which they presented a petition to the Municipal Coordinating Director, Joseph K.B Tang at the premises of the municipal assembly.



Bearing placards some of which read ‘greedy MCE’, ‘one man show’, ‘party is fed up with you’, ‘MCE has divided the party’, ‘no change no peace’ and ‘MCE is sinking our party’, the vociferous supporters chanted both words and songs indicating their displeasure with Edward Owusu.



Presenting a copy of the petition to the Municipal Coordinating Director, Emmanuel Effah a polling station chairman and lead convener of the group catalogued a number of grievances against the MCE mainly centering on poor work output especially in the second term of this government and his relationship with the party.



He said in spite of the numerous accidents leading to needless loss of lives on the Ejura- Atebubu road, the MCE has not been able to get the issue resolved.

He also took issues with him on the deplorable state of the main yam market in Atebubu as well as some decongestion exercise carried out at the main market in which according to him caused a lot of disaffection for the party.



Effah accused the MCE of deliberately impeding the work of sand contractors in the municipality while acquiring about 30 tipper trucks himself to hijack the business.



On his relationship with the party, he said Edward Owusu has run a one man show

neglecting constituency executives and the grassroots to the detriment of the party.



He therefore urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to immediately sack him urging the MCE himself to stay away from office in the meantime for the sake of peace and the progress of the party in the constituency.



Receiving the petition, Joseph Tang commended the group for the peaceful nature of the demonstration and promised to forward the document to the appropriate authorities as requested by the group.