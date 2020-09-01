General News of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

NPP manifesto will reduce psychological problems in Ghana - Prof. Joseph Osafo

Professor Joseph Osafo, Head of Psychology at University of Ghana

Professor Joseph Osafo, Head of Psychology at University of Ghana, has eulogized the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) over their 2020 manifesto.



The NPP launched their manifesto in Cape Coast and, in the manifesto, listed the 2016 campaign promises they've accomplished since coming into power as well as new development projects they intend to carry out when given a second term.



Some projects that the ruling party led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia intends to deliver in the next four years is to provide tertiary schools with free Wi-Fi, grant loans to students without a guarantor, establish an airport and new harbour in Cape Coast, roll out a scheme to rent out affordable apartments to young graduates and to create a Creative Arts Fund to revamp the Creative Arts industry among other promises.



Making his submissions on ''Kokrokoo'' on Peace FM, Prof. Joseph Osafo commended the President and the NPP for the social intervention programmes in the manifesto.



According to him, research has shown that a lot of people attempt suicide because of the loss of jobs and other physical reliefs that will help ease their hardships.



He believed the NPP manifesto has captured relevant projects that, when implemented, will signifcantly reduce pyschological problems in the country.



"I'm very impressed with this manifesto. Now, we're taking governance seriously. There are some social interventions in it that resonate with my research experience as a Psychologist in Ghana. A lot of the social interventions that will ease burdens on humans can cut down on several psychological problems," he said.





