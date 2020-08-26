Politics of Wednesday, 26 August 2020

NPP manifesto lacks clarity, cost, and accountability checks - Political analyst

NPP flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Development expert and political analyst, Michael Ebo Amoah says the recently launched manifesto by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is incomplete.



Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said the manifesto failed to capture the timelines and cost of the various projects and policies.



He explained when political parties capture timelines and cost for each project, they will not be making so many promises.



Ghanaians he made mist demand for the breakdown of the promises so they will hold them accountable should they fail in delivering these promises.



To him, this is important because it will also allow Ghanaians to make informed choices.



He indicated that the reason why the NPP has failed to achieve some of the ideas to promises is that they failed to identify their sources of funding and cost for each project.



He also asked Ghanaians to pin former President Mahama to the well over some of his promises including the $10 million push for jobs especially when he failed to implement the much-touted hope project.



Meanwhile, he says the one village one dam policy initiated by the NPP is not fit for the purpose although it was a good idea.



The dams he opined are not good for irrigation farming.



“The dams are not enough. Of you understanding sustainable agriculture and iteration farming, what we see there are not enough and not sustainable.”



The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Saturday launched its election 2020 manifesto.



The launch was on the theme “leadership of service, protecting our progress, transforming Ghana for all”.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his address said the manifesto presented a solemn social contract between the electorate and the elected candidate which must translate into progress.

