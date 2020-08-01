Politics of Saturday, 1 August 2020

NPP manifesto: Party plans to make University education accessible to all – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo speaking on Wontumi TV

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has disclosed his administration’s intention to make Universities accessible to all qualified persons on the back of the Free Senior High Schools programme.



According to him, though the government currently does not have the requisite funds for the venture, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), towards the launch of their manifesto, plans to organise a system that will allow persons qualified to attend university be granted a loan support during their University education.



Speaking on Ashanti regional-based Wontumi TV on Saturday, August 1, President Akufo-Addo said; “Right now, we’re planning towards making Universities accessible and we can organise a system that will allow all persons qualified to attend University to be granted loans by the government. This loan will be a revolving fund that allows for students after the successful completion of their university programmes, repay the loan to allow other students to benefit from the venture. We’re working on it and it will be one of the things that will come out of the [New Patriotic Party’s] manifesto this time”.



When asked if tertiary education will be made free for all in the near future, President Akufo-Addo said he was optimistic it could be possible as it was an important part for the development of human material in education.



“I’m sure at the end of the day we have to move that way at least for this generation because we want the development of the human material as a matter of urgent priority and we will move that way. I don’t want to give a timetable to it yet but the steps we’re taking so far is towards that end,” President Akufo-Addo said.



