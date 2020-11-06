General News of Friday, 6 November 2020

NPP man’s name appears on NDC sack list

General Secretary of NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

Another one of the eighteen persons who the National Democratic Congress claims to have axed from the party for contesting the 2020 elections as independent candidate has come out to deny ever being member of the party.



Dr Bonja Ishmael Anchomese of Krachi Nchumuru has challenged the NDC to provide any evidence of his association with the party.



He disclosed that he has been a card-bearing member of the NPP since 2011 and has no affiliations with the opposition party.



“If they don’t know their members, they should go and do their homework well. As we speak, I don’t even have a pencil belonging to the NDC,” he told Asempa FM.



“I was never part of the NDC and I will never be part of the NDC. I decided to go independent but changed my mind. Even the colours of my posters show shades of red, blue and white, which are NPP colours.”



Dr Anchomese also said that following talks with the leadership of the NPP he has decided to withdraw his candidature for the 2020 elections.



Predicting doom for NDC in the coming elections, Dr Anchomese said he is joining forces with the NPP to win both the parliamentary and presidential seats in the area.



“But the elders of the party advised me against the move. They said if my decision is about the development of the area, I should join forces with the NPP candidate so we can progressively work to develop the constituency. It is not about my personal interest so I agreed and rejoined the party,” he explained.



On Thursday, David Tiki Dange an independent candidate for the Damongo Constituency threatened to take the NDC to court if they do not remove his name from the list.



He, like Dr Anchomese said he has never been a member of the party and tasked them to do due diligence.



“One would have expected a meticulous inquiry to ascertain the authenticity of this fact before the compilation of such list.



“I want to state categorically that I have never been a member of the National Democratic Congress, in fact, I have never borne any political party card in my life,” a statement said to have been signed by Dange reads.





