General News of Wednesday, 16 December 2020

Source: Ghana Guardian

NPP man murdered in cold blood two weeks to his wedding

NPP flag

Death has laid its icy hands on a member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), who was just about to get married to the love of his life in less than two week.



Azudin Awal, met his untimely death after he was fatally stabbed during a heated political argument between him and some family members.



The unfortunate incident occurred at Old Suame, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.



NPP Organizer for the Suame constituency, Alhaji Mustapha Owusu, who confirmed the sad news to Ghana Guardian disclosed "Azudin's attackers are his own relatives who are supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC)."



He narrated that Azudin Awal was a member of the NDC before defecting to join the NPP, a move that has created problems between him and his NDC relatives.



He said, Azudin who has become a staunch member of the NPP participated in all the constituency activities in ensuring the NPP retains power, so after President Akufo-Addo was declared the winner of the just-ended elections, Azudin adopted to playing of NPP songs in the same house he lives with his NDC relatives.



The conduct, according to the Organizer, infuriated his relatives which resulted into a heated political argument. He said on Tuesday night after Azudin came from work, his killers forcibly broke into his apartment to put out their purposely ruthless act on him.



"In the act, he was stabbed multiple times with a knife and bled till he was pronounced dead at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital," said Alhaji Mustapha Owusu.



"The killers are his own relatives whom he stays with in the same family house," he revealed.



Asked if her was married with children, Alhaji Mustapha said, "It'll sadden your heart to know that he was set to marry in two weeks time. His invitations are even out."



However, he said a post-mortem examination was carried out on the body yesterday and later handed over to his family for burial according to Islamic tradition.



Meanwhile, two suspects have been arrested by the Suame Police Command in connection with the murder while investigations are ongoing.

