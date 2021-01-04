Politics of Monday, 4 January 2021

'NPP maltreated its grassroot members' – Kennedy Agyapong alleges

MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong has disclosed that the New Patriotic Party(NPP) is at crossroads because of the kind of treatment meted out to the party’s grassroot members.



Though he observed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo worked tirelessly to give the party a sound footing, the same cannot be said about appointees who suddenly became power-drunk, arrogant and ignored those whose toils won power for the party





“Some things make me angry. Can you imagine that even Rawlings was given contracts? Look at the way we treated the party people. Look at the work Akufo-Addo did, he cannot do everything that his why he appointed these people but arrogance is what they satisfied. When Rawlings coughs then they start to run.” He said on NET2 TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com.





“You see the effort the party people put into the work to ensure that the party wins but we came to power and sidelined our own people. Ali Seidu stood in front of me in the Presence of the Roads Minister to tell me that he has 27 road contracts. The NPP guys go for the contracts and give it to Ali Seidu,” he said on Accra-based Net2TV.





According to him, the NPP is also refusing to build the party but rather prefer giving out huge contracts to persons who contributed nothing to the NPP’s electoral success.





“They are accusing be of destroying the party because I speak about these ills. I am not afraid of anybody”, insisted.

