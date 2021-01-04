General News of Monday, 4 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NPP maintains Professor Mike Oquaye as Speaker of Parliament candidate

Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye

The National Council of the New Patriotic Party has opted to retain Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye as Speaker Parliament candidate for the eighth parliament of the fourth republic.



In the past few days, names of prominent NPP members including Freddy Blay and Boakye Agyarko have been reported as candidates for the position.



But a decision was made in a meeting on Monday, January 4, 2021 to give Professor Mike Oquaye another four years as Speaker of Parliament.



Professor Mike Oquaye is a two-time member of parliament for the Dome-Kwabenya constituency and has been speaker since 2017.



He served as Ghana’s High Commissioner to India from 2001 to 2004.



In the John Agyekum Kufuor administration, Professor Mike Oquaye served as Minister of Energy and Communications.



Prof. Oquaye was also a professor of Political Science at the University of Ghana and was previously the Head of the Department of Political Science and member of the University’s Academic Board.

