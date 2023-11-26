NPP-led government has brought great relief to women - Kate Gyamfua

Politics of Sunday, 26 November 2023

Source: GNA

Kate Gyamfuah, the National Women’s Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), said the NPP-led Government has brought greater relief to women than any other government in Ghana’s history.



Through its pro-poor policies such as the Free Senior School, Planting for Food and Jobs, Ghana School Feeding Programme and the One District One Factory initiatives, women have received support in diverse ways to improve their livelihoods and well-being.



She, therefore, called on the party faithful, particularly the women, to work harder than before to retain the Government in power for the continuation of its pro-poor policies.



That would benefit the vulnerable and the poor in society by changing their lifestyle and also living decently, Madam Gyamfua told the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Accra on Friday.



“Voting for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will be a vote for insensitivity, hardship and visionless government,” she said.



“Many Ghanaian women who wouldn’t have been able to send their children to senior high school due to high fees are now saving some money for other economic ventures as a result of the Free SHS”



More than 5,000 women caterers had been employed to provide meals to basic school pupils under the School Feeding Programme, while women farmers had also benefitted from the Planting for Food and Jobs to boost food security and generate sustainable income.



“Let me urge all women to take advantage of these policies to address issues of malnutrition, hunger and food security in the country’, Madam Gyamfuah said.



On the party’s parliamentary primary, she called on the aspirants to conduct their campaigns peacefully, devoid of insults and name-calling.



“We all belong to the elephant family so let’s unite and fight for a common goal…, which is victory in 2024.”