NPP leadership engages party Patrons

Politics of Thursday, 13 October 2022

Source: Iddi Muhayu-Deen

The National Executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, had an engagement with some members of the Party’s National Council of Patrons.



The engagement forms part of an initiative introduced by the National Executives, dubbed, “Time With Party Patrons” aimed at revitalizing the Patrons’ support and commitment to party activities as well as enhancing the relationship between the Party and its Patrons.



Patrons are members of the Party who undertake to contribute funds on regular basis for the day to day running of the Party at the National, Regional and Constituency levels.



Tuesday’s engagement, which was under the auspices of the National Chairman and facilitated by the National Treasurer of the Party, Dr. Charles Dwamena, among other things, explored various fundraising strategies that the Party could adopt for the running of the Party at all levels.



National officers who graced the occasion were the National Chairman, Mr. Stephen Ayesu Ntim; the Second Vice National Chairperson, Madam Rita Asobayere; the Third Vice National Chairman, Alhaji Masawudu Osman; Chairman of the Finance Committee, Abankwa Sekyere, and Mr. William Yamoah, Director of Finance and Administration of the Party.



The National Chairman commended the Patrons for their immense contributions to the Party over the years. He said the Party would soon rollout a reward scheme to give befitting recognition to dedicated Patrons for their contributions towards the Party. Mr. Stephen Ntim also disclosed that plans were underway to ensure that these engagements are held on regular basis.



The National Patrons who attended this meeting included H. E. Edward Boateng, Hon. Alan Kwadwo Kyeremateng, Alhaji Haruna Abdulai, Jimmy B. Haymann, Mr. Egbert Faibille Jnr, Iddrisu Abdulai, Hon. Boakye Agyarko, Hon. Gifty Ohene Konadu, Nana Ohene Ntow, Diana Asonaba Dapaah, Ing. Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, Hon Francis Addai Nimo, Mr. Francis Addai Nimo, Mr. Jojo Fosu, Mr. Stephen Kyerematen, Mr. Abankwa Yeboah, Hon. Mrs. Catherine Afeku, Madam Mawusi Awitty, among others.