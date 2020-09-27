Politics of Sunday, 27 September 2020

NPP ladies storm Ayawaso West Wuogon, woo constituents for Lydia Alhassan

MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Alhassan

NPP ladies have stormed the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency with the ‘4MoreNana, 4More4Lydia, 4 More to do more,’ agenda to solicit for votes ahead of the December elections.



The group joined the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Constituency, Lydia Seyram Alhassan to embark on a door-to door campaign exercise at Christian Centre in East Legon.



The aim of the exercise was to propagate the good works of President Akufo-Addo and the MP as well as seek for another term for the NPP.



The residents on the other hand were poised to vote for the MP and President Akufo-Addo in the upcoming elections.



According to them, they are comfortable with her leadership and are ready to give her the chance to do more for the constituency.



Speaking in an interview during the campaign, the Member of Parliament and Parliamentary Candidate for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Lydia Seyram Alhassan said her focus is on giving the best leadership to the people of Ayawaso West Wuogon who have voted for her.



She noted that she was voted for to be their representative, their voice and to be able to deliver on the promises she made to the people.



Lydia Seyram Alhassan has also indicated that, she is working for the good people of Ayawaso West and that what she has achieved so far are visible for them to see.



“It would not take my opposition to erase what I have achieved for the people of my constituency. They cannot do that, because what I have done for the people are visible; and they are the beneficiaries and can bear witnesses to that,” she said.



She also averred that within this short period of time, people in her constituency can testify to what she has done, expressing the hope that “the people of Ayawaso West will come on board and help us work together.”



Touching on few things she has done for her constituency, he MP said she has instituted and implemented the maiden Ayawaso Entrepreneurial Scheme which provides employment for the youth.



The Scheme which forms part of government’s policies to reduce the unemployment rate in the country, saw a total of 11 fleet of cars donated to some selected persons in the constituency for commercial purposes. Beneficiaries have been signed on the Uber App and are expected to report to designated electoral managers on sales.



She explained to this reporter that being an entrepreneur herself, she is ready to leverage on her skills and harness the mindset of the young people towards independence and wealth creation, saying that; “This is one of many models. This is the Ayawaso entrepreneurial scheme and under that we have the Uber driving model. We have credit union. We are rolling out make-up, interior designs, and fashion designs.”



She has also set up a Relief and Poverty Alleviation Fund to support squatters of Shiashie.



It would be recall that over 500 squatters were displaced by the ravaging fire, destroying property and belongings worth thousands of Ghana cedis.



The MP provided mattresses and secured the Shiashie Presbyterian Church as a place of shelter for the squatters whilst donating over 500 bags of rice, buckets and an undisclosed amount of money to the squatters. She also set up to assist the squatters to improve their livelihoods.



The MP has also made donations of vehicle and motorbikes to the University of Ghana and the Ghana Police to tighten security and eliminate the mounting security challenges on the university campus.



The donation which was made to aid the University in conjunction with Ghana Police to increase visibility of security and enhanced security patrols on campus.



This has been described as a “timely and necessary intervention.”



Hon. Lydia Seyram Alhassan in a short space time as MP has been involved in capacity building of identifiable women’s groups in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency and made giant strides in the area of investing heavily in her constituents.



She continues to support her constituents, students, vulnerable women and children, and workers by throwing a life line to them.



She however pointed out that her opponent is dazed by her achievements and seeing defeat glaring at them in the coming elections, are trying to discredit what she has achieved.



She averred that the hard work of President Nana Akufo-Addo and herself as MP in the constituency has made the New Patriotic Party (NPP) more attractive and endeared the party to the constituents who are poised to retain the party.



“The NDC I can tell you that the NDC has no chance of winning the seat from the NPP. Even if they are thinking in that direction, then they must be dreaming. They know they will lose the elections,” she said confidently.



She expressed gratitude to the leadership of the respective volunteer groups as well as members for their donations and support during the campaign.

