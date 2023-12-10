NPP is the only party who can protect the properties of Effutuman - Afenyo-Markin

Politics of Sunday, 10 December 2023

Deputy Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for the Effutu Constituency, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, has assured his constituents that he and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will protect Effutu lands from "lies" being propagated by opponents.



He said this at an "NPP All White Peace Walk" held on December 8 at Effutu, where he urged the crowd to ignore the NDC's lies and vote for him in 2024.



He said he was ready to debate the NDC candidate, whom he called a liar and promised to develop Effutu and protect its lands from the NDC's allegations. He said the NPP was the only party that could safeguard Effutu's interest



“If there is a party that can protect the properties of Effutu, it is the NPP and no other party. And me, Kwamena Afenyo Markin, I will make sure to protect everything that belongs to Simpa from now until I leave the seat and will continue doing that even when I am no longer your MP,” he told his constituents.



Hon. Afenyo-Markin further assured his supporters of a victory over the NDC, claiming that he and the NPP will prove that the NDC has no standing in the constituency.



“When it comes to politics in Effutu, if you attempt to stand shoulder to shoulder with me, you will fall, and the first defeat will be the assembly elections. We are going to campaign, pound for pound. And we will prove to them that they do not have the numbers in Effutu,” he said.



