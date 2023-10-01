NPP is one of the most respected political parties in the world - Nana B

Politics of Sunday, 1 October 2023

The National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party, Henry Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B, has touted that the NPP is one of the most successful political parties in the world.



He claims that the NPP enjoys widespread recognition in the global political system.



Speaking in an interview on Hello FM Nana B said, "Certainly, there are challenges within the party. Our party is a big party. It is the biggest political party in Ghana and in fact, it is one of the most respected in the world. I have attended several international conferences and if you look at how respect is given to the New Patriotic Party, it's on a high level."



There have been a few unexpected elements in the NPP. The most recent was the former trade minister Alan Kyeremanten, who announced his ambition to run for the NPP flagbearership.



When Alan recognised that things would not go in his favour within the party, he quickly changed his views and became an independent candidate.



This came as a surprise to many including party members. His resignation did not go well with party executives as well as members. Many also criticised him for his decision.



In response to the host's question on whether he, as National Organiser, was prepared for the obstacles the NPP would have to face in light of recent events within the party, Nana B said that the NPP was prepared to do so.



"To be honest, it's a huge task ahead. Because the current happenings [in the party] have never occurred. Another thing is that the ambition to break the 8 has never happened. Godwilling, on January 1, 2015, the party is likely to hand over. That is the reason why as a party, we want to prepare well for the task. We want to go beyond 8 years."



