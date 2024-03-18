NPP is losing 2024 elections, would struggle to get 100 seats – A Plus cautions

General News of Monday, 18 March 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Kwame Asare Obeng, alias A Plus, has projected that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is losing the 2024 elections.



He says that until the governing political party learns to listen and accept constructive criticism, they will continue to sink.



“They are losing and not breaking the eight. It is about time someone tells Dr Bawumia that they are losing the 2024 elections. This is the only way he can learn and get things done right,” he said.



He continued, “With what is going on currently, I think that they will lose several seats. If the NPP gets more than 100 seats in Parliament, it will be shocking,” he said on an entertainment show.



Kwame A Plus used the opportunity to counsel the NPP flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia against believing praise singers.



