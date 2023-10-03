NPP is looting Ghana: Ken Agyapong knows what he is talking about – Ablakwa

General News of Tuesday, 3 October 2023
Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has reacted to a recent comment by his colleague lawmaker from Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is looting Ghana.
Ablakwa holds that the comments which has gove viral had evidence to back it and Agyapong had good grounds on which to make such an assertion.
In a Twitter (now X) post dated October 2, Ablakwa also hinted at an exposé he was set to release, called the "Heaven Scandal."
His post read: "Kennedy “Showdown” Agyapong knows what he’s talking about. At 5pm today, I shall publish details of the latest mega loot which promises to shock the nation. The Heaven Scandal is next."
His post was accompanied with a screenshot of Agyapong's NPP is looting Ghana as if there is no tomorrow headline.
The Heaven Scandal by Ablakwa has since been released. It borders on alleged looting of prime lands at the Airport Residential Area in Accra.
Kennedy "Showdown" Agyapong knows what he's talking about.— Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa (@S_OkudzetoAblak) October 2, 2023
At 5pm today, I shall publish details of the latest mega loot which promises to shock the nation.
The Heaven Scandal is next.
For God and Country.
Ghana First. ???????? pic.twitter.com/5ofHXTwk9c
Ken Agyapong has spoken out about his government's alleged looting.— Cassiel Ato Forson(PhD) (@Cassielforson) October 1, 2023
Join the #OccupyBoGProtest on Tuesday October3, to demand the change we deserve. Let's come together and make our voices heard! ????️????
It's time to stand up for a better Ghana. #GhanaYouth #OccupyBoGProtest ???????? pic.twitter.com/IjPZqrTocq