NPP is in crisis – Prof Kobby Mensah

Prof Kobby Mensah, a senior lecturer at the University of Ghana, has asserted that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is in a serious turmoil.



According to him, the party is not only grappling with allegations of attacks, but is also dealing with suspicions and uncertainties among its leadership.



The academic, who made these remarks in a post shared on X, on Sunday, March 10, 2024, also alleged that the NPP is having issues with the choice of the running mate of the party’s flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



“NPP in crisis! Attacks, suspicions, mistrust amongst top leadership. Power struggle, disagreements on VP pick, Flagbearer in limbo, uninspiring messaging, disagreements on philosophy and policy directions, disenchanted party base etc etc.



“Yet we are to keep quiet because it’s NPP,” he wrote.



The senior lecturer’s comments come on the back of allegations of foul play in the death of John Kumah, a Deputy Minister of Finance and NPP Member of Parliament for Ejisu.



Some members of the NPP have alleged that John Kumah and other leading members of the NPP, including the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei-Adutwum, have been poisoned due to the power struggle in the party.



The wife of the late John Kumah, Apostle Lilian Kumah, has, however, denied allegations that her husband was poisoned.



