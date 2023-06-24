NPP is imploding, it's time to exit - Dr. Kofi Amoah fumes

General News of Saturday, 24 June 2023

Ghanaian businessman, Dr. Kofi Amoah has sent a warning to the New Patriotic Party that it is time for them to exit the seat of governance.



His reaction comes on the back of audio that had Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central blaming Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia for making him lose about $12 million through the depreciation of the cedi to the dollar.



In reacting to the audio on Twitter, Dr. Kofi Amoah wrote that it is time to leave power when members of a political party start blaming one another for the stunt in the growth of the country.



"The NPP is imploding …they themselves know Ghana needs a change.



"When a collective, like a political party, starts pointing fingers at each other as the one to blame, the time is up to exit," he wrote.



The businessman added that despite all rots and corruption in the country, Ghana must win over personal gains.



"Patriotism must trump personal ambitions.

Ghana Must Win!" he added.



In November 2022, an NPP flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, indicated that between March and August 2022, he lost about $12million through the depreciation of the cedi to the dollar.



According to him, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has no message again for Ghanaians after he stated in a 2014 address lashing out at the John Dramani Mahama government that "if the fundamentals are weak, the exchange rate will expose you."



Kennedy Agyapong who was speaking to some party members as part of his campaign for flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), stated that at the time Dr. Bawumia was making those comments, the exchange rate was GH¢4.20p to a dollar.





