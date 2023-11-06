NPP is heading into opposition with Bawumia as flagbearer - Victoria Duncan-Williams

Politics of Monday, 6 November 2023

Victoria Duncan-Williams, a supporter of Kennedy Agyapong, a contender in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer race, has stated that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia's candidacy will lead the party into opposition in the 2024 elections.



According to her, Agyapong's earlier assertion that the party had already lost the 2024 elections back in 2022 will materialize when the elections are held.



Speaking during an interview on Oyerepa TV, from Kennedy Agyapong's camp on November 4, 2023, she contended that Ghanaians had lost faith in the NPP earlier, but their trust was rekindled when Kennedy expressed his interest in the presidential candidacy.



However, she lamented that because delegates did not vote for Kennedy Agyapong as the party's flagbearer, the NPP would falter in its bid to win the 2024 elections.



"Ken has done well because for one person to fight all these people, look at the results, as a first-timer, and get such results, he has done very well,” she said



"NPP is going into opposition, there is no two ways about it. They are going into opposition, and they are not coming back today or tomorrow.



She added: “I am telling you the truth. We are already in opposition, as Ken said, we lost the election in 2022 because 2022 was a very bad year for us, but people made the decision to vote for NPP when Kennedy came. People started getting hope, but now that they have removed him, then straight to the opposition, no two ways about it."



Bawumia secured his victory with 61.43% of the total votes, with Kennedy Agyapong, his closest rival, receiving 37.41% of the vote share.



The other two contestants, Dr. Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai-Nimoh garnered 0.75% and 0.41%.





