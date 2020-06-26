General News of Friday, 26 June 2020

NPP is generating more anger by their schemes to suppress votes - Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has opined that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) fears of the defeat they will face in the upcoming 2020 polls hence their agenda to have a new register compiled.



The legislator in a post said the NPP has realised Ghanaians are angry and want them out of office and because of that they are afraid.



He was also happy civil society groups, chiefs, health professionals and other individuals supported the call to have the EC rescind the decision to compile a new register.



Read his full post below:



Never in the entire history of the world has a political party been so scared to death of the very voters register that brought it to power.



One would have expected that the NPP will act as the apostles of the credibility of the current register so as to uphold their own legitimacy but clearly they are haunted by a far bigger existential threat.



That existential threat emanates from the bad governance, broken promises, unbridled nepotism and massive corruption that has defined this regime.



We should also be motivated by the impressive number of Ghanaians and groups including chiefs, university lecturers, doctors and other health workers, organized labour, the clergy, CSOs and a host of others who publicly supported and aligned with the compelling case the NDC made.



We should also not be oblivious that there is always a political price to pay for intransigence and treating the masses with contempt.



That price will be in the minds of all those who spoke out and the many appalled silent observers when they risk their lives to register from Tuesday as our Flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama has pointed out.



President Akufo-Addo can deploy the full compliment of the Ghana Armed Forces in the Volta Region beyond the current shameful deployment but all that cannot stop a determined people. Perhaps, President Akufo-Addo needs lessons on the fate of Torgbui Agorkoli when the latter attempted to oppress the Ewe people.



The NPP underestimates what it is asking for when it continuously annoys the masses, risks their lives during a pandemic and uses intimidation tactics on voters. Ghanaians love it when you dare them and just when you think your machinations have succeeded. As the Osagyefo Kwame Nkrumah succinctly put it: “Ghanaians are not timid people as has been suggested in the foreign press. Far from it. They may be slow to anger & may take time to organise & act. But once they are ready, they strike and strike hard. It pays no one to tamper with Ghanaian freedom & dignity”





