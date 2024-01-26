NPP is fed up with power hence Akufo-Addo’s recent insults – John Mahama

General News of Friday, 26 January 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, believes that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is fed up with power.



He says the President’s recent comments to the people of Ekumfi and Mepe are a testament to the fact that the current government moving out of power.



Citing an example, John Dramani Mahama indicated that the president’s comments during the visit of the Chiefs of Ekumfi were very unpresidential.



He said the President’s comments cemented thoughts that the NPP government is now fed up with power and is readying itself to leave office.



“I tell you today that the NPP is fed up with the power you gave to them. They know they are leaving office, so they now talk anyhow and insult the people of Ghana.



"We are going to the polls in 2024, so vote against them and bring a government that cares,” he said.