Politics of Tuesday, 27 October 2020

NPP is far superior in policy implementation than NDC - Political Analyst

NPP flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Political analyst, Michael Ebo Amoah has opined that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has a superior record policy and project implementation more than the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The lecturer told Frontline host Kwabena Ayapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that it doesn’t matter the successful implementation of these policies the NPP has a superior record.



He said he would trust the NPP in policy implementation more than the NDC due to their track record.



Mr. Amoah said the NPP has a way of rolling out policies that run through the minds of Ghanaians as compared to the NDC.



He mentioned the school feeding programme which was implemented under former President John Agyekum Kufour describing it as a well-calculated social intervention programme.



He also mentioned the Health Insurance Scheme, the free maternal care, the single spine salary structure saying, irrespective of the challenges, they were implemented to target a certain group of people.



"I trust the NPP on policy implementation more than the NDC. And this is not politics,” he said.



Although he admitted the NDC has also managed to introduce good policies, corruption and scandals swallowed these policies such as LESDEP, GYEEDA among others.



He added one of the things that has helped in making the campaign of the NPP much easier is the implementation of the free secondary school policy irrespective of the mistakes they [NPP] have made.



The NPP he said has more appeal among the youth than the NDC.



One problem the NDC has is communicating its policies to the masses and has asked them to learn.



He used the policy on the mortuary for Muslims to support his claims saying the policy was miscommunicated by the NPP because the NDC failed to communicate the policy well.



”Take it from me because I interact with a lot of the youth and lecture as well. The NPP has more appeal among the youth than the NDC,” he concluded.

