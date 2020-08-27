NPP is bogus - Kennedy Agyapong flares over contracts

Politics of Thursday, 27 August 2020
Member of Parliament(MP) for the Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Agyapong, has described the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) as a bogus political party.
According to him, the party has given out all Ashanti regions road contracts to one Kofi Job who openly insulted the then-candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo using all sorts of unprintable adjectives and said he will never become President.
Kennedy Agyapong who was speaking on 'The Seat' show which airs on Accra-based Net2TV recalled that prior to Akufo-Addo winning the Presidency, the said Kofi Job described him [Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo] as 'an ugly man with a broken mouth that cannot contain even milk'.
“When I hear the name Kofi Job, I get infuriated. Kofi Job fought with Kyeremanteng Agyarko and described the President as an ugly man who has a broken mouth that cannot hold milk when poured into it."
"But now he’s the favourite and the President can pat him on the back, then I keep asking myself, does he know what this guy said?”
