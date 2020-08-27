Politics of Thursday, 27 August 2020

Source: My News GH

NPP is bogus - Kennedy Agyapong flares over contracts

Member of Parliament for Assin Central constituency, Kennedy Agyapong

Member of Parliament(MP) for the Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Agyapong, has described the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) as a bogus political party.



According to him, the party has given out all Ashanti regions road contracts to one Kofi Job who openly insulted the then-candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo using all sorts of unprintable adjectives and said he will never become President.



Kennedy Agyapong who was speaking on 'The Seat' show which airs on Accra-based Net2TV recalled that prior to Akufo-Addo winning the Presidency, the said Kofi Job described him [Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo] as 'an ugly man with a broken mouth that cannot contain even milk'.



“When I hear the name Kofi Job, I get infuriated. Kofi Job fought with Kyeremanteng Agyarko and described the President as an ugly man who has a broken mouth that cannot hold milk when poured into it."



"But now he’s the favourite and the President can pat him on the back, then I keep asking myself, does he know what this guy said?”



Watch the video below:







Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.