NPP is behind my expulsion from the CPP - Nana Yaa Jantuah opens up on her 'removal'

The former General Secretary of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Jantuah, has commented on her removal from her role by the party.



Yaa Jantuah reportedly announced her resignation from her position on December 6, 2023, following a petition presented at the National Executive Council (NEC) of the party, calling for all the national executives of the Nkrumahist party to either voluntarily resign or be removed for being incompetent.



Hours after her resignation, a statement from the party, which was dated December 5, 2023, indicated that it had dissolved the entire national leadership of the party and formed an interim council to govern the affairs of the party.



Reacting to this, Yaa Jantuah in an interview with Accra-based UTV on December 6, said that the reasons given by the party for her removal do not make sense.



She said that the party cannot say she is incompetent because she using her own resources to finance some of the activities of the party and also run her office.



She rejected assertions that also represented the interest of the National Democratic Congress and not the CPP when she went for programmes on radio or TV.



He added that if that is the reason why she was removed then it is the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) who orchestrated her removal.



“When I go on platforms, I speak on issues as they are… am I the representative of the NDC, if the issue we are discussing is wrong, it is wrong; if it’s right, it is right. The NDC also has its representatives.



“Has anybody at the party written to me that I speak for the NDC? How is that possible?” she quizzed in Twi.



She added, “How can you tell me that I speak for the NDC? That is why I am saying that the NPP is behind what is happening now… are they not the ones who have been this? In what way do I speak for the NDC”.



NPP played a role in my expulsion - Nana Yaa Jantuah #UTVGhana pic.twitter.com/cvpTdsm363 — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) December 6, 2023

I am not worried if over 3,000 people voted for me and 120 people decide to expel me - Nana Yaa Jantuah opens up on her resignation#UTVGhana pic.twitter.com/I61Fo4q0Rc — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) December 6, 2023

