NPP is already divided - Kwesi Pratt ahead of Nov. 4 polls

Politics of Wednesday, 1 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwesi Pratt Jnr, the Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, has asserted that unity within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has already been compromised in the lead-up to the flagbearership election scheduled for November 4, 2023.



Speaking on a panel discussion on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo on October 30, 2023, Kwesi Pratt pointed to Alan Kyerematen, a former contender in the race, as having left the party, signaling a lack of cohesion among members.



Expressing his concerns about the NPP's internal dynamics, Pratt cautioned all the candidates to maintain a sense of decency in their campaign messages.



He emphasized the importance of unity after the election, regardless of the outcome.



"Latest by Saturday, we will get to know the winner, so, it is not something we should be worried about. But as for the unity, it has already been shattered. Alan Kyerematen has already left, and there is no indication that he might return. I do not have any proof of that as well,” he said.



He added, "If your focus is only on the Saturday election, and based on that, you campaign to that effect and win the election, after you have won, there will be division.



"If tribal politics becomes the center of the campaign, it will become a problem for you after you have been elected. So, we have to think about Ghana," he stressed.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.



Four contenders will be competing in the race including; Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis Addai-Nimoh.







AM/SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



