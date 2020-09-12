General News of Saturday, 12 September 2020

Source: My News GH

NPP is a capitalist party but education is not about employment creation - Dr. Adutwum

Deputy Minister of Education, Hon. Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum

The Deputy Minister of Education in charge of Basic and Secondary Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum has said that educating the citizenry is not necessarily about employment creation.



He made these remarks when he was asked in an interview what the NPP (a capitalist party) will do to help private SHS to create the enabling environment for them to employ more people.



He responded: “When it comes to the education sector it’s not about employment creation but rather what the focus of the government is in making education quality and progressive.



“So if you want the private SHS to benefit you have to make sure their tutors are of standard. Private schools do very well at the basic school level but when it comes to the private SHS we have three categories; the first category does very well, the second not too bad but the third category doesn’t perform at all."



Speaking with Adu Gyamfi Marfo on Kingdom FM, Dr. Adutwum who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bosomtwe Constituency said private SHSs do not need to be added to the free SHS policy but should be assisted to perform better.



“If you want to assist private SHS, what you have to do is to build computer labs, science laboratories, give them quality tutors in order to help the students to perform better in their final exams," he remarked.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.