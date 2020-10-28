General News of Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NPP inherited growth from NDC but could not sustain it – Mahama

John Mahama was the Special Guest of Honour at the CSJ event

Former President and flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has criticised the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) for failing to sustain and grow the economic gains it inherited in 2017.



“Due to our investment in the economy, Ghana was projected to achieve a growth of over 8% in 2017, which was going to be sustained in the years to come.



“Predictably, the NPP inherited the growth but they could not increase or sustain the height we chalked in the economy and in subsequent years – 2018 to 2019 – recorded growth that was below the 8% mark,” Mr Mahama said.



He made the comments at the Professional Dialogue Series organised by the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) on Monday, October 26, 2020.



Just after taking over from John Dramani Mahama in 2017, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said he has inherited a bad economy from his predecessor.



Many other NPP government officials have repeated this point on different platforms.



However, in what is a response to these allegations with days to the crucial December 7 presidential polls in which Mr. Mahama is staging a comeback, the former President said Akufo-Addo government has been peddling a falsehood.



“Contrary to the impression created by Nana Akufo Addo that he inherited nothing from me, I left him revenue from two new oil fields (TEN and ENI Sankofa), $270 million in the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF), more than $207 million in the stabilization fund, about $300 million in the sinking fund with which the final payment of the Kufuor Eurobond was made on maturity in 2017.



“As for the 2020 growth, the economy that was sold to us as being resilient and capable of withstanding shocks for three months could not stay without IMF support for three weeks. Even worse, the rate of borrowing by this Government has dazed many observers,” John Mahama stated.



Mr. Mahama urged the voting public to consider his bid to be returned to the Jubilee/Flagstaff House to run the country once more.



“I do not take it for granted that I have been blessed with the unique opportunity to step back from Government, reflect and seek your mandate once again to be President of our Republic. I do not take this lightly because my brothers and sisters, there is so much to do, so much to avoid, and so much to repair,” he said.NPP inherited growth from NDC but could not sustain it – Mahama



Former President and flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has criticised the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) for failing to sustain and grow the economic gains it inherited in 2017.



“Due to our investment in the economy, Ghana was projected to achieve a growth of over 8% in 2017, which was going to be sustained in the years to come.



“Predictably, the NPP inherited the growth but they could not increase or sustain the height we chalked in the economy and in subsequent years – 2018 to 2019 – recorded growth that was below the 8% mark,” Mr Mahama said.



He made the comments at the Professional Dialogue Series organised by the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) on Monday, October 26, 2020.



Just after taking over from John Dramani Mahama in 2017, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said he has inherited a bad economy from his predecessor.



Many other NPP government officials have repeated this point on different platforms.



However, in what is a response to these allegations with days to the crucial December 7 presidential polls in which Mr. Mahama is staging a comeback, the former President said Akufo-Addo government has been peddling a falsehood.



“Contrary to the impression created by Nana Akufo Addo that he inherited nothing from me, I left him revenue from two new oil fields (TEN and ENI Sankofa), $270 million in the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF), more than $207 million in the stabilization fund, about $300 million in the sinking fund with which the final payment of the Kufuor Eurobond was made on maturity in 2017.



“As for the 2020 growth, the economy that was sold to us as being resilient and capable of withstanding shocks for three months could not stay without IMF support for three weeks. Even worse, the rate of borrowing by this Government has dazed many observers,” John Mahama stated.



Mr. Mahama urged the voting public to consider his bid to be returned to the Jubilee/Flagstaff House to run the country once more.



“I do not take it for granted that I have been blessed with the unique opportunity to step back from Government, reflect and seek your mandate once again to be President of our Republic. I do not take this lightly because my brothers and sisters, there is so much to do, so much to avoid, and so much to repair,” he said.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.