NPP infiltrating the Police Service – Godwin Ayaba Mahama

Politics of Thursday, 7 September 2023

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Communication member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Godwin Ayaba Mohammed has revealed that there seems to be a political police service rather than Ghana Police Service.



He made these statements on Ghana Broadcasting Corporation’s (GBC) focus show on September 6, 2023 while answering questions on the developments from the leaked audio tape about the ousting of the IG.



He alleged that the NPP wanted the Ghana Police Service to support them to win the election thereby filling the service with party members and foot Soldiers



According to Mr. Ayaba Mahama, Superintendent George Asare in the audio said that he must become IGP in order for the New Patriotic Party (NPP)to break ‘eight’ because the current IGP will not help them to break it.



Mr. Mahama also stated that he is not against the existence of lobbying for positions but rather against how it is done within the Ghanaian political establishment. He added that one must lobby based on competence not on political colors



He further admonished Ghanaians to note that, immediately you are recruited into the Ghana police service, it should be in mind that you are serving the nation. This he maintained that will help achieve a balanced society.