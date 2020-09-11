Politics of Friday, 11 September 2020

NPP holds first virtual rally on Sunday

The event will take place at 2pm on Sunday

The HOPE Campaign will on Sunday, September 13, launch the first ever virtual rally held in Ghana ahead of the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.



HOPE campaign, a formidable campaign group affiliated to the ruling New Patriotic Party, has decided to hold a virtual rally to get around the dreadful Coronavirus disease.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, rallies cannot be held in the manner they were held in previous election years, a virtual rally gives the opportunity to political parties to reach the masses without endangering their lives.



The HOPE campaign, one of the campaign strategies rolled out ahead of the 2016 election is credited as immensely contributing to the victory of President Akufo-Addo.



It recently rolled out #Round 2, a strategy aimed at ensuring that the NPP wins a second term in the December polls.



Some of the speakers at the event include Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, National Organiser for the party Sammy Awuku amongst a host of NPP stalwarts.





