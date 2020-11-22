General News of Sunday, 22 November 2020

NPP has taken you for granted – John Mahama counsels Asantes

Former President and flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama says the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has taken the people of Ashanti Region for granted for far too long.



According to him, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been reluctant in developing the region which is the stronghold of the party because they have realized whether they develop the area or not, they will vote for them.



Mr. John Mahama also argued that the votes the NPP gets from Ashanti Region does not correspond to the developmental projects they have had under the party.



“He (Akufo Addo) should show us just one project in Ashanti Region after four years. In English, it is said they have taken you (Asantes) for granted even if we don’t do anything for them they (Asantes) will still vote for us. Today the world is changing; it is no more the same situation. Everyone is measuring what you have done to make decision on voting. So check you living and vote for good,” flagbearer of the NDC John Dramami Mahama said this in an address during his campaign tour in the Ashanti Region ahead of 2020 elections.



Meanwhile, the NPP on the other hand has said it has done tremendously well in the region counting over 2,000 projects across.



But Mr. Mahama in responding to the claim by the NPP quizzed; “when he (Akufo Addo) came he said we have done two thousand and seven hundred and something projects, but where are the projects? We NDC don’t count toilet facilities as part of our projects, because toilet is the job of the District Assemblies”.



“When we talk of developmental projects, we talk about good things that improve standards of living of the people something like bigger hospitals, building a new secondary school, building roads somewhere, or building interchanges or bigger market,” former President John Mahama said.

