NPP has surrendered power already, they've 'stolen' enough money to last for 8 years - Asiedu Nketia

NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

With the assertion held by many people that all the political parties are going to wrestle power from the incumbent Akufo-Addo-led NPP government, the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia has debunked that claim.



According to the NDC Chief Scribe, power has left the Akufo-Addo led government already due to the poor management of the economy, making it free for all to struggle for it.



Speaking on Okay FM’s'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Johnson Asiedu Nketia said the mandate of the country is no longer in the hands of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) but rather on the veranda for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to grab.



“We are taking power from the hands of the NPP; they have given up the power. Many of the members of the NPP wish to have the election conducted today because they have stolen enough money to last for 8 years . . . this is what I see in the minds of many of the ministers and MPs,” he asserted.



He, however, reminded the NPP not to think of campaigning based on the Free Senior High School Policy, with the mindset that the students will vote for Nana Akufo-Addo. He described that thought as laughable.



He stressed that the students are rather frustrated and not happy for the fact that the dormitories are overcrowded making their stay very uncomfortable.



“Students have been going to Senior High Schools before the introduction of the Free Senior High School Policy . . . If the school fees were coming from the parents and now the government is paying for them, why are you not making your mind that it is the parents who will vote for you and not the students?”



He reiterated that the students will base their votes on inconveniences they are experiencing in schools.



He argued that the NPP deliberately sent the registration exercise to the Senior High Schools in order to convince them to vote for the Akufo-Addo government.

