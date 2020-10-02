Politics of Friday, 2 October 2020

NPP has reduced corruption drastically with digitisation - Dr. Bawumia defends

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has reduced corruption drastically with its adoption of digitisation in various sectors of the Ghanaian economy.



Dr Bawumia noted that digitisation has cut out the human interface that facilitated corruption at various government departments’ agencies and has improved service delivery.



Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosi sen programme Wednesday (30th September 2020) monitored by MyNewsGh.com, he said that the use of digital processes at the Driver Vehicle Licensing Authority has not only weeded out corruption but has quickened the process of vehicle registration and licensing.



Some other areas that have been digitised include the implementation of the paperless ports system at the ports, the use of medical drones for delivery service, the e-procurement system, the digital address system as well as the mobile money interoperability system that allows for enhanced financial inclusion of the unbanked among others



On the prosecution of suspected corrupt past and present government officials, he said that the NPP was presently prosecuting 42 past officials and will not hesitate to prosecute officials of the NPP when their dockets are prepared.



“The introduction of a digital license and vehicle registration, online application of passport, paperless port system, online renewal of the National Health Insurance membership has curbed the frustrations, the petty bribery and corruption that Ghanaians face in their daily lives when they encounter these institutions.” He revealed.

