NPP has performed better than NDC in managing economy - Sammy Awuku

Sammy Awuku, National Organizer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP)

The National Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Sammi Awuku says the current administration led by President Akufo-Addo, has performed better in terms of developing the Ghanaian economy than his predecessor John Mahama.



He stressed that, the Akufo-Addo led government has transformed the Ghanaian economy than the erstwhile NDC administration.



“There’s no doubt that the Akufo-Addo administration has done far better than the Mahama administration; it’s as simple as that, the figures and the records support it,” Sammi Awuku told Kwame Tutu on Anopa Nkomo on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7.



” I’m urging all Ghanaians to support President Akufo-Addo and give him another term to develop this country”.



He praised the Akufo-Addo administration for what he described as the high level of development across the country.



Sammi Awuku highlighted some achievements of the current government and underlined the need for the people to vote and retain President Akufo-Addo in the Election 2020 for the continuous progress in the supreme interest of the nation.



He, therefore implored sympathizers of the NPP to continue preaching the “good works” of the government as the country prepares towards the 2020 general election.

